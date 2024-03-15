August 4, 2010; San Francisco, CA, USA; Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho sits on the bench before the international friendly match against Club America at Candlestick Park. Real Madrid defeated Club America 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, Netflix announced several new scripted and unscripted features, and several of the unscripted announcements were sports-related.

Mourinho, a documentary about legendarily successful and volatile soccer manager Jose Mourinho, was announced as premiering in 2025, with those behind Netflix’s Beckham docuseries also producing Mourinho.

MOURINHO Introducing Mourinho, a new documentary series focusing on one of the most successful managers of all time! Featuring exclusive interviews with the Special One himself, as well as players and peers spanning his long and illustrious career. Coming 2025. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/TTAuG9k9Af — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 14, 2024

David Beckham’s production company, Studio 99, also had a documentary about Real Madrid’s Galacticos in the works.

Nicknamed “The Special One,” former Chelsea and Real Madrid (among others) manager Mourinho is one of soccer’s most polarizing managers, winning armfuls of trophies and usually exiting clubs in explosive fashion. Mourinho will include interviews with Mourinho himself, along with “players and peers.”

Mourinho had previously been featured in a DAZN docuseries called The Making Of.

A second season of Six Nations: Full Contact has also been greenlit. The series, from Drive to Survive producer Box to Box Films, comes a week after Netflix canceled tennis docuseries Break Point. The first season of Six Nations: Full Contact was released in January. The 2024 Six Nations Championship, which will be featured in the second season of Six Nations: Full Contact, began on February 2 and concludes on March 16.

Netflix also has a new series coming on the chaos at the 2020 UEFA Euro Final at Wembley Stadium (held in July 2021). The Final: Attack on Wembley will seemingly focus more on fan unrest rather than England’s heartbreaking loss on penalties to Italy in the final.

Here’s a synopsis, via Netflix.

On July 11, 2021, Wembley Stadium was on the brink of a historic win for Gareth Southgate’s England team. The squad had inspired the country on their journey to England’s first major final since 1966, and the European Championship was within their reach. But as England supporters arrived at Wembley from all corners of the country, celebration quickly turned to chaos. Mayhem took over with scenes of drunkenness and drug-taking, and ticketless fans saw an opportunity to storm the stadium. With compelling first-hand testimony and visceral user-generated content, this is the dramatic story of a day that began with euphoria, and ended in a nation left reeling.

The company also announced a docuseries on tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, as we covered earlier. No specific release dates have been announced for any of the projects.

