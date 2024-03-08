After two seasons, Netflix is moving on from its Break Point tennis docuseries.

The Times of London reported on Friday that Break Point was axed in part due to low viewership and concern’s about access to tennis’ top players.

It was put together by the same team behind Drive to Survive and it is understood that producers became increasingly frustrated by the hurdles they had to overcome for access in tennis compared to Formula 1. The process was complicated by the repeated need to gain the approval of agents before filming or speaking to players. As a result, the Netflix cameras have not been seen again on tour this year and The Times has been told that they are unlikely to reappear again unless there is a sudden upturn in viewing figures for the second series, which was released in January. Ratings released last year showed that Break Point lagged behind both Drive to Survive and golf’s Full Swing.

Break Point was announced in December 2022 along with the golf docuseries Full Swing. Both series come from Box 2 Box Films, the production company behind Netflix’s acclaimed Drive to Survive. Both were renewed for second seasons last March, despite tepid reviews for Break Point.

In a viewership report released in December, covering the first six months of 2023, Break Point‘s struggles to gain an audience for its first season were on full display. The show was watched for 30.5 million hours over that period, outside of the top 600 on the list. Contrast that to Full Swing‘s first season, which was watched for 53.1 million hours, and the fifth season of Drive to Survive at 90.2 million hours.

The second season of Break Point premiered in January, while the second season of Full Swing premiered this week. The golf series got renewed for a third season last month, though Netflix hasn’t officially announced the decision.

