A pair of Netflix sports docuseries will be getting second seasons.

On Tuesday, the company announced that the golf-forward Full Swing and the tennis-forward Break Point would each return for a second season.

March 7, 2023

Deadline reports that filming on the new seasons of both series has already started.

Netflix spoke positively about both Full Swing and Break Point in announcing the renewals.

“These shows quickly appealed to core fans of golf and tennis, and also recruited brand new fans from all around the world,” said Brandon Riegg, VP, Unscripted and Documentary Series, Netflix. “Like so much of our growing sports slate, the compelling characters, competitive stakes, and vibrant storytelling reveal sides of the game you’ve never seen before, and we’re excited to follow the unpredictable turns of the year ahead.”

Given Netflix’s relationship with Box to Box, it’s not a shock that they’re extending the runs of both of these series. Box to Box is the production company also behind the wildly successful F1 series Drive to Survive, and Netflix surely would love to stay in business with them.

