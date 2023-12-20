Aug 19, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Inter Miami CF co-owner David Beckham celebrates after winning the Leagues Cup against Nashville SC at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Real Madrid’s famous Galacticos will reportedly be the focus of a new documentary in the works from Studio 99, David Beckham’s production company.

Per Deadline, the doc is expected to land under the ESPN umbrella.

Beckham’s Studio 99 is working with Fulwell 73, the company behind Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die, among other features. Studio 99 was also involved in the Netflix docuseries Beckham, which premiered in October.

It’s unclear which Galactico era at Real Madrid this doc will focus on, though given Beckham’s involvement, I’d assume it’s the one he was part of from the early-to-mid 2000s. Beckham joined Madrid from Manchester United in the summer of 2003. While the team won a pair of La Liga titles and a Champions League before Beckham joined, they won just one league title and one Spanish Super Cup in the four seasons Beckham was with the club.

The second Galactico era, which essentially began with the 2009-10 season and Cristiano Ronaldo’s period of dominance, was far more successful. Though Madrid won just two La Liga titles during that decade, the club claimed the UEFA Champions League crown four times, including three from 2016-18.

No matter which era (or both) is focused on in this doc, there is plenty of potential. The sticking point is participation from those involved. For instance, if Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who signed all these iconic players and ushered in both Galactico eras, doesn’t take part, the feature will take a huge blow. Similarly, if Beckham is the only Galactico willing to go on camera, it’ll be a disappointment. But given Beckham’s involvement with the doc, I’d assume he could nudge many relevant parties into being featured.

