Two more sports docuseries are coming from Netflix – one focusing on the 2022 World Cup, and one focusing on the Six Nations rugby tournament.

Per the Sports Business Journal, the World Cup feature will be released this summer, while the Six Nations one will be released next year.

Here’s more about both docs. Of note – FIFA partnered with Netflix on the World Cup series (which seems notable after Netflix’s FIFA Uncovered was released last November). Fulwell 73, of Sunderland Til I Die fame, is also attached.

The World Cup docuseries still does not have a name, but will have behind-the-scenes footage from all 32 World Cup teams. It was made through a partnership between Netflix and FIFA. Fulwell 73 produced it. “Six Nations” also will provide a behind-the-scenes look at this year’s rugby tournament that runs through February and March. “We see the value in those stories. Similarly, the leagues see the value in being on a platform like ours and able to reach current fans and recruit new fans,” Riegg said. “We need these sports leagues to become really invested as partners in terms of providing the access and allowing us behind the curtain.”

Even though Netflix isn’t interested in live sports rights, they’re more than making up for it with docuseries. Break Point, the tennis docuseries from the Drive to Survive production company, will be released Friday. Full Swing, a golf docuseries from the same company, will drop on February 15th, and the fifth season of Drive to Survive premieres February 24th. A film about Bill Russell will be released this year, along with a David Beckham series and docuseries about the Invictus Games and last year’s Tour de France.

