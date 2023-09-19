On Tuesday, Netflix released a trailer for its upcoming four-part David Beckham docuseries, Beckham.

Here’s a synopsis of Beckham from Netflix.

BECKHAM, a four-part documentary series, tells the inside story of a global football star and cultural icon. David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is. From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs. The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time. In Beckham, Academy Award-winner Fisher Stevens (Palmer, And We Go Green, The Cove) along with Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning producer John Battsek (One Day in September, Searching for Sugar Man, Winter on Fire) are granted unprecedented access to David, his wife Victoria, his family, his friends and his team-mates. The result is an intimate portrait of a man as well as a chronicle of late-modern sports and celebrity culture.

Director Fisher Stevens (who won an Oscar for The Cove) and producer John Battsek (who won an Oscar for One Day in September) are both involved with the project.

The list of interviewees includes not only Beckham and his wife Victoria, but also many former teammates and others involved with his career. Per Netflix, Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, Mel C (aka Sporty Spice), Diego Simeone, Carlos Queiroz, Luís Figo, Míchel Salgado, Florentino Pérez, Roberto Carlos, Ronaldo Nazário and Fabio Capello, and David’s mum and dad were all interviewed for the series.

[Netflix]