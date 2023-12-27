(Credit: First Take)

The year 2023 brought about a career renaissance for Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. The longtime partner of Mike Francesa and New York sports radio icon had largely devoted himself to his work on MLB Network and SiriusXM radio since the high-profile breakup of Mike & the Mad Dog back in 2008. But with Stephen A. Smith featuring a rotating set of panelists on First Take, Russo was featured on Wednesdays beginning early last year.

What first seemed like a strange sports media marriage has quickly become one of the weirdest, wildest, most entertaining, most polarizing shows on the sports calendar. And this year, First Take has leaned even further into unleashing the Mad Dog and allowing him to rant about anything and everything that crosses his mind. It’s made him arguably bigger and more relevant than he has ever been throughout his decades long career in sports media. Given Russo was in the running for both the best and worst of sports debate shows in 2023, we only thought it was fitting to look back at a year in rants that was one for the ages.

“Get your rear end in that chair!”

Russo turned his ranting towards Stephen A. Smith at the beginning of the year for missing the beginning of First Take while he was busy promoting his book on other shows.

Marcus Spears with a real veteran move 16 seconds into this clip as he nudges Molly Qerim away from Mad Dog confronting Stephen A about missing portions of First Take to promote his book on Howard Stern and The View. pic.twitter.com/AfOCutW75W — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 18, 2023

“You’re watching them on YouTube, I watched these games!”

Chris Russo debating JJ Redick on historical NBA figures versus the modern day players is going to be studied for generations when it comes to sports debates.

Mad Dog & JJ Reddick. This is gonna be a classic ? [?: ESPN/youtube] pic.twitter.com/PprjLkPzkQ — SplashBrosMuse (@SplashBrosMuse) February 15, 2023

“If I didn’t have a Valium I would have jumped out of the cargo door!”

Everybody can unleash a rant on airline travel, but only one person can do it in the style of the Mad Dog when he weaves together a journeyman pro golfer’s story with his own experiences.

“They bring luggage, they bring tunafish sandwiches, they bring black coffee that spills all over the place!” An all-time rant by @MadDogUnleashed on airplane travel and a golfer who flew coach instead of first class. pic.twitter.com/EI3RiPLjHQ — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 15, 2023

“They’re making this at-bat out to be the greatest at-bat in the history of Major League Baseball! It’s March 21st! Can we take it easy?!”

Everyone was a fan of the generational showdown between then teammates Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the final of the World Baseball Classic. Everyone except the Mad Dog, that is.

“I don’t need to have a report every five minutes of where he’s going for crying out loud!”

Mad Dog turned his attention to his own employer when it came to the summer drama of Damian Lillard being traded away from the Portland TrailBlazers. In fairness to him, it took away time that could have been spent debating the 75th anniversary of the 1948 MLB All-Star Game.

Mad Dog is just learning how ESPN covers the NBA offseason pic.twitter.com/RhDi69oxog — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 28, 2023

“Nobody cares about General Hospital, Steve, and nobody watches it!”

Again Russo roasted his First Take co-host for being absent, this time while he was away from the studio while filming for his role on General Hospital. Mad Dog’s right, it’s not like SAS is starring on the Young & The Restless.

General Hospital catching strays from Dog pic.twitter.com/sfsRmfdC0m — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 26, 2023

“He had travel issues coming from Boston! Walk here!”

Mad Dog can rant about anything, even Lionel Richie missing a concert at Madison Square Garden because of bad weather in the northeast.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo goes scorched earth on Lionel Richie for canceling a concert over the weekend one hour after its start time. (H/T @JimmyTraina) pic.twitter.com/dbydR3fkeP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 16, 2023

“It’s a double whammy. I lose money in bets, the bookie gets it, and the church doesn’t!”

The NFL’s expansion to Sunday morning games from Europe is not helpful for Mad Dog focusing on his relationship with God because he’s too busy worried about his bets to focus on the sermon.

“I don’t care if Taylor Swift is nude in the box, I’m not that interested!”

Chris Russo is not a fan of any mentions of the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce love story. He said he’s more interested in the Bears, which probably Bears fans would not even admit. At least he didn’t call her a distraction like Skip Bayless did. But the better moment came when he invoked the name of legendary quarterback and former Inside the NFL host Len Dawson to call her out.

“WHO TAKES THEIR GIRLFRIEND TWO MINUTES INTO A RELATIONSHIP TO VISIT MOMMY AND DADDY?!?!?!” The Swifties are gonna do some damage to Chris “Mad Dog” Russo for this one. pic.twitter.com/j4NrqnYAnr — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 27, 2023

“You make $50 million a year! You know what? How about for a weekend, you play for your country?”

Arguably Russo’s best rant of the year came after the USA once again lost the Ryder Cup on European soil amid a controversy about Patrick Cantlay wearing a hat. It was so good it put Stephen A. on the floor. This is fine art.

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo gives an incredible Ryder Cup rant so good that it put Stephen A. Smith on the floor. pic.twitter.com/pZLVcw1Snf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 4, 2023

“Write it down, if they win the next two games and win this series in seven games – if they win, I will retire on the spot.”

Russo’s worst rant and moment of the year came when he bet his career on the Diamondbacks not coming back from 3-2 down to defeat the Phillies in the NLCS. They did and he weaseled out of making good on his guarantee.

Mad Dog Russo says he will retire on the spot if the Diamondbacks win games 6 & 7 in Philadelphia.#NLCS @stephenasmith pic.twitter.com/DcpRwyZbY2 — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) October 23, 2023

“You can have my family! Let me hang out with the two dogs and sit there all day and not be bothered!”

Airplane travel, Taylor Swift, NBA reporting, the USA Ryder Cup team… and Thanksgiving?!? Yes, even beloved holiday traditions aren’t immune to the Mad Dog rant.

The only thing Dog hates more than people is Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/VqZdPqYuHb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 22, 2023

“The idea that we have to treat this as the peace talks in Tehran in World War II is ridiculous!”

Shohei Ohtani’s secretive free agency negotiating left reporters frustrated over the lack of content, but only one person was able to compare it to World War II peace talks.

Chris Russo is not enjoying Shohei Ohtani's free agency tour pic.twitter.com/b6jpmxdsYk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 6, 2023

“Banners are for championships and retired numbers! They’re not for a four-game series in the middle of November.”

Russo did not like the idea of the Lakers hanging a banner to celebrate winning the first ever NBA In-Season Tournament, and this was while saying he was a fan of the concept!

The @Lakers are better than this. You’re the LAKERS!!! pic.twitter.com/AZYgcVfEkD — Chris Mad Dog Russo (@MadDogUnleashed) December 13, 2023

“I gotta put up with for the nine millionth time George Bailey… I’ve seen the movie enough!”

After brutalizing Thanksgiving, Russo destroyed all of the traditions that take place around the Christmas holiday and even called out pretty much every family member he has for their annual Christmas activities.