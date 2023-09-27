Credit: First Take

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo knew when he did his weekly First Take spot he would have to bring the heat on Taylor Swift. And he delivered. In a swirl of rage, Kansas City Chiefs nostalgia and spittle, Russo tore apart the relationship between Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, which he clearly believes is purely a stunt.

“That mother didn’t want her there, she wants to enjoy her son,” Russo roared.

The diatribe came after Russo earlier in the week explained on his radio show that listeners should look elsewhere for any Swift commentary.

“Now, all of a sudden, she’s a big Kansas City Chiefs fan?” Russo roared again. “She’s never heard of Lenny Dawson!”

“WHO TAKES THEIR GIRLFRIEND TWO MINUTES INTO A RELATIONSHIP TO VISIT MOMMY AND DADDY?!?!?!” The Swifties are gonna do some damage to Chris “Mad Dog” Russo for this one. pic.twitter.com/j4NrqnYAnr — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 27, 2023

Dawson, for the uninitiated, played for Kansas City for 13 years during and before his long broadcasting career. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987. He passed away last August.

It is apparently, to Russo, a disgrace to Dawson’s memory to invite this circus to Arrowhead Stadium.

When First Take host Molly Qerim attempted to push back and bring some levity to the situation, Russo spat back.

“Found love? Oh my god,” Russo said. “You know what they found? They got some publicity, that’s what they found.”

Part 2: Mad Dog vs Molly Qerim. Molly: “They found love.” Mad Dog: “Found love? Are you crazy? You know what they found? Publicity!” pic.twitter.com/hDOGVuHi9h — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 27, 2023

Setting aside the performance art from every angle of this segment, Russo’s ability to include multiple “Oh my god”s into two 30-second bites is the most impressive thing going on here. The man knows where his bread is buttered. And, even if he knows Swift talk is inevitable, he is going to do it his way.

[Jimmy Traina on X]