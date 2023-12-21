It seems like only yesterday, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo was telling everyone how much he hates Thanksgiving. On Wednesday, ESPN’s First Take personality admitted he hates many Christmas traditions, too.

Russo listed his “Top Five Christmas Dislikes,” and he wasted no time in throwing his own mother under the bus as No. 5 on his list.

“My 90-year-old mother … she wants to make a contribution, so on Christmas Eve we always bring her over, and she wants to prepare dinner,” Russo said. “Mom, I don’t want the burnt veal parmesan anymore. She brings the veal parmesan, and she burns it. My kids don’t want to eat it; nobody wants to eat it now, Mom.

“You made it 40 years ago you were in your top form. No more burnt veal parmesan.”

Russo was just getting warmed up and took aim at his wife next.

“I can’t stand this. Church is at 5 o’clock. It’s Sunday, there’s football,” Russo said. “My lovely wife says we’re leaving at 3:30. What? … Honey, I got football!”

Russo then said it was time for his wife to stop hiding presents.

“They’re 30 years old,” Russo said of his children. “You don’t have to hide presents.”

Russo also admitted he has no interest in hanging Christmas lights, wreaths, etc. But he reserved the No. 1 spot on his list to voice his hatred for the popular Christmas movie It’s a Wonderful Life.

“On Christmas night, I want to watch Ravens and 49ers,” Russo said, referencing the upcoming Monday Night Football game. “Instead, I got to put up with, for about the nine millionth time, George Bailey … in It’s a Wonderful Life. I’ve seen that movie enough!”

First Take host Stephen A. Smith’s reactions to some of Russo’s takes were priceless.

It sounds as if Russo appreciates other parts of the Christmas season, in contrast to his utter hatred for Thanksgiving.

“I HATE THANKSGIVING. I CAN’T STAND IT!” Russo said a few weeks ago.

The only thing Dog hates more than people is Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/VqZdPqYuHb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 22, 2023

Hopefully, there’s no burnt veal parm making the rounds in the Russo home this year, but good luck, Mad Dog, explaining that hot take to your Mom.

[First Take]