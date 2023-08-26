Credit: DraftKings

It was announced this week that Mike Golic would be back on the airwaves hosting a morning show. What’s different now for the radio legend is that he’s not doing it with ESPN.

Golic is partnering with his son, Mike Golic Jr. on GoJo and Golic, which will air from 8-10 a.m. ET on Samsung TV Plus and DraftKingsNetwork.com.

A big part of what makes the project attractive to the father and son pair is that it’s a chance to rewrite the end of their radio stories. The elder Golic left ESPN Radio in 2020 while the younger Golic continued to work as an afternoon host through 2022.

“Me and Dad talked about this for a while,” Golic Jr. said earlier this week. “What if we gave this a real shot again? It seemed like people enjoyed it before. It did not end on our terms with our show last time around, so we sort of get a chance to go out here and write the ending however we see fit.”

Golic Sr. appeared on Friday’s episode of The Dan Patrick Show and talked about why the time felt right to get back on the airwaves. It was also not hard to read into his comments and notice who he doesn’t talk about when he talks about the good times at ESPN.

“Trey and my son – the most fun I had,” he said of his time on ESPN Radio. “I mean, my God, I get to work with my kid, you know? I mean, we’d flip on the microphone at 6 a.m., and there I am talking with my son. So, now we’re going to do that again for two hours every morning. I’m not passing that up.”

Golic spent nearly 18 years as the co-host of Mike & Mike with Mike Greenberg, though that pairing ended acrimoniously in 2017. He paired himself up with Trey Wingo and Golic Jr. for a new show but that didn’t last too long.

When Patrick asked if Golic had any bitterness towards ESPN over the way things ended, he said that while he’s mostly made peace with things, there’s a part of him that definitely wants to send a message.

“I didn’t want Mike and Mike to end, and then it ended, but it wasn’t my choice,” said Golic. “I didn’t want to be done at ESPN, but again, it wasn’t my choice. So at some point, you have to realize, ‘Well, I can’t do anything about it.’ But that pride thing in that world where you say, ‘Okay, I want to show you that was a mistake.’ Whether it ends up being true or not, I have no idea.”

GoJo and Golic kicks off on August 28.

[The Dan Patrick Show, Barrett Sports Media]