By Ian Casselberry

ESPN Radio made the rumored changes to its on-air lineup official on Tuesday, announcing the new programming schedule that will debut on Aug. 17.

While Mike Greenberg returning to radio, The Dan Le Batard Show losing an hour of national airtime, and a new morning show featuring Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams, and Zubin Mehenti were the primary headlines from ESPN Radio’s announcement, perhaps the biggest news — which could be a topic of conversation for the next six weeks — is that Mike Golic won’t be a part of the new lineup.

That’s a significant development, considering that Golic has been broadcasting on ESPN for more than 20 years. That span includes an 18-year run as co-host of the Mike & Mike morning show with Greenberg that became an institution for the network. If your local sports talk radio station was an ESPN Radio affiliate, it’s very likely that Mike & Mike was on from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET. (Affiliates were actually required to air the show as part of their agreement with ESPN Radio.)

Long before Get Up was launched (taking Greenberg with it, resulting in the end of Mike & Mike) a TV simulcast of the program also served as ESPN’s morning show for nearly 15 years, airing on ESPNEWS, then ESPN2. If you were at the gym or waiting in the lobby of a doctor’s or dentist’s office, there’s a good chance Mike & Mike was on a TV in that setting.

Even after the end of Mike & Mike, Golic stayed on ESPN Radio and ESPN2 mornings with new co-host Trey Wingo on the Golic and Wingo show. Many people reading this grew up with Golic as part of their mornings. If you started listening to Golic on the radio (or watching him on TV) as a teenager, you’re an adult now.

Apologies for the overused phrase, but Golic’s departure from the ESPN Radio lineup really is the end of an era. And with the announcement that he’ll soon be leaving ESPN Radio’s airwaves, many former and current ESPN colleagues — on TV and radio — praised Golic and his long stint as a staple of the network’s lineup.

The many tributes and well-wishes for Golic did not go unnoticed by his family including his wife Christine and son Mike Golic Jr. who will remain part of the ESPN Radio lineup on a new afternoon drive-time show with Chiney Ogwumike.

Golic is still under contract with ESPN, according to Richard Deitsch. Andrew Marchand reports the contract expires at the end of 2020. So it remains to be seen what Golic will do next with the network. Whether you enjoyed his work or not, it’s difficult to imagine ESPN without him in some capacity.

Change is a constant on TV and radio, as executives frequently strive to keep programming fresh. But there’s also something comforting about routine and familiarity for an audience. ESPN Radio losing Golic’s voice will be a jolting adjustment.

