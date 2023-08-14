On Monday, Prime Video announced a new Jason Kelce documentary, called Kelce, premiering September 12.

Kelce‘s premiere date is two days before Amazon’s Thursday Night Football begins with Kelce’s Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Minnesota Vikings.

The documentary follows Kelce during the 2022 season. Here’s a blurb about the feature from Amazon’s release:

Kelce is an intimate and emotional feature-length documentary that chronicles Philadelphia Eagles team captain and All-Pro center Jason Kelce’s 2022-23 season, which began with him confronting one of the most challenging decisions any professional athlete will ever face—is now the time to hang it up? After deciding to return for his 12th NFL season, Kelce embarked on a remarkable journey, highlighted by the arrival of his third daughter; the debut of his chart-topping podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with brother, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis; and a history-making Super Bowl appearance that placed the entire Kelce family at the center of the sports world. But as the season came to a close, Kelce was still left grappling with what life looks like after he moves on from the game he loves, and if this hungry dog has one more run in him.

Kelce is a product of the NFL’s joint venture with Skydance Sports, announced last year, to produce scripted and unscripted content. NFL Films and Skydance are also developing a mammoth Jerry Jones docuseries, reportedly heading to Netflix for $50 million.

9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL Films produced Kelce, with Connor Barwin; David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jon Weinbach, Ross Ketover, Pat Kelleher, and Keith Cossrow all serving as executive producers. Don Argott (Showtime’s Spector docuseries) directed and produced Kelce, with Sheena M. Joyce and Larry Platt also serving as producers.

[Image via Prime Video]