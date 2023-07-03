Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Films and Skydance Sports docuseries about Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys has a home.

Per Puck News, the series has landed at Netflix for a price just shy of $50 million. The untitled project was first announced in May.

The series will reportedly be ten parts, featuring “never-seen footage and interviews with Cowboys stars,” including Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, and Emmitt Smith. As reported earlier this year, the series “will trace Jones’ remarkable rise from the son of an Arkansas community store owner to being one of the most innovative and influential leaders in sports.”

Interestingly, Puck News also reports that ESPN was the runner-up for the docuseries, offering roughly the same amount of money for the project.

Other information about the Jones docuseries remains sparse, with no release date or director announced.

This is the second NFL project to land on Netflix this year. In February, Netflix landed the Quarterback docuseries, featuring Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, and Marcus Mariota. That series will premiere on July 12th.

[Puck News]