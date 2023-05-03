On Wednesday, the NFL announced that NFL Films and Skydance Sports were developing a docuseries on Jerry Jones and his ownership of the Dallas Cowboys.

Last year, the NFL and Skydance formed a joint venture to create both scripted and unscripted content.

The Jones docuseries is the first project from that venture.

Per the release, the untitled series focuses on Jones “saving and transforming the franchise.” Here’s more from the announcement.

The yet-to-be-titled series will reach deep into NFL Films’ vast archive of never-before-seen content, and will trace Jones’ remarkable rise from the son of an Arkansas community store owner to being one of the most innovative and influential leaders in sports. The series will spotlight the wildly compelling stars and partners who teamed with Jones along the way, including Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith, Deion Sanders, Head Coaches Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer, Rupert Murdoch, and Phil Knight. The story of Jones and the Cowboys is uniquely American; one about the risks, the successes and failures, and the passionate pursuit to be involved in America’s Sport with America’s Team, all while advancing the game with a wildcatting mentality to grow the NFL and the Cowboys in spectacular fashion. When Jones risked everything to purchase the club in 1989, the team was coming off a 13-loss season and was losing in excess of $1 million a month. Less than a decade later, the Cowboys won three NFL titles and captivated fans around the world with their signature mix of bravado, talent and leadership. In similar fashion, Jones and the Cowboys were at the core of re-inventing the way the NFL’s business equation was constructed, blazing a new vision for marketing, branding, broadcasting and team venues across all of sports.

There aren’t many owners that a company could make a compelling documentary, let alone a docuseries, about, but Jones is one of them.

The list of executive producers is extensive, and includes David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, and Jon Weinbach for Skydance Sports, Pat Kelleher, Brian Rolapp, and Hans Schroeder for NFL Films, and Charlotte Jones for the Cowboys. Meadowlark Media’s John Skipper also will have an EP credit.

The project currently doesn’t have an announced release date, platform, producer, or director.

[NFL]