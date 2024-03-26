XFL on Fox on Saturday February 8, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher

On Tuesday, Fox Sports announced its broadcaster lineup for the 2024 UFL season. Unsurprisingly, the network has plucked its talent from its roster of college football and NFL broadcasters.

The duo of Curt Menefee and Joel Klatt lead Fox’s UFL lineup, and will call the Birmingham-Arlington game on Saturday, March 30 at 1 p.m. Brock Huard will be patrolling the sidelines during the game.

Menefee and Klatt called games for the XFL in 2020 and the USFL in both 2022 and 2023.

The second broadcast crew consists of Kevin Kugler and Devin Gardner in the booth, with Jake Butt handling sideline duties. They’ll also debut on Saturday, March 30, calling the St. Louis-Michigan game at 4 p.m. ET. Both games air on Fox.

Fox Deportes will air eight games during the 2024 season. Rodolfo Landeros serves as the play-by-play broadcaster, joined by analysts Jaime Motta and Jorge Carlos Mercader.

The network includes several interesting camera angles on its UFL coverage, including drone shots, pylon cams, helmet cams, skycams, hat cams, and the beloved Megalodon.

Fox will share the 2024 season with ESPN, which announced its UFL broadcaster lineup earlier this month. Mike Monaco and Drew Carter share the play-by-play job with analyst Sam Scho, field analyst Cole Cubelic, and field reporter Stormy Buonantony. The second team features Lowell Galindo, Tom Luginbill, Harry Douglas, and Kayla Burton. The third team features Roy Philpott and Jorge Sedano splitting play-by-play work, Kirk Morrison in the booth, and Ian Fitzsimmons and Eric Mac Lain at field level.

