ESPN has revealed its lineup of broadcasters for the UFL’s inaugural 2024 season, which will see the company air 21 games.

Each of the three broadcast teams will consist of a play-by-play announcer, a booth analyst, a field analyst, and a field reporter. ESPN Deportes will also air games, with its still-unnamed broadcast teams featuring a play-by-play announcer and an analyst in the booth.

ESPN’s first team consists of Mike Monaco and Drew Carter sharing play-by-play assignments. They’ll be joined by Sam Acho in the booth, Cole Cubelic on the field as an analyst, and Stormy Buonantony reporting on the field.

The second team features Lowell Galindo and Tom Luginbill in the booth, Harry Douglas at field level as an analyst, and Kayla Burton as a reporter.

The final team sees Roy Philpott and Jorge Sedano calling the play-by-play, Kirk Morrison as an analyst in the booth, Ian Fitzsimmons reporting from the field, and Eric Mac Lain analyzing from the field.

Several of these broadcasters worked last spring on ESPN’s XFL coverage, which also used a field analyst for each game.

Fox Sports, which will air the remainder of the UFL schedule, hasn’t announced its broadcast lineup yet. The season begins on Saturday, March 30.

