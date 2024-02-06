Credit: UFL

On Monday, the United Football League (UFL) unveiled its 2024 schedule, with nearly three-quarters of the games on broadcast networks ABC and Fox.

The full schedule is just about evenly split between ESPN and Fox, with the former airing 21 games and the latter airing 22. ABC will air ten games, Fox will air 21, ESPN will air ten, and one apiece will air on ESPN2 and FS1. All games airing on ESPN networks will stream on ESPN+, while all games on Fox networks will stream on the Fox Sports app.

ABC (Saturday, June 8, 3 p.m. ET) and Fox (Sunday, June 9, time TBD) will each air a conference championship game, with the title game airing on Fox on Sunday, June 16 (time still TBD).

The season begins on Saturday, March 30 with a doubleheader on Fox. The schedule continues with four games each weekend through Sunday, June 2. Each week is also not evenly divided between each network and each day. Some weeks will have three games on ESPN or ABC and some will have three on Fox. In Week 4, there will be three Saturday games (including a regionalized pair in primetime on Fox) and just one on Sunday.

Broadcast talent for the league has yet to be announced.

The UFL was formed when the USFL and XFL merged late last year. The league consists of four teams (Birmingham Stallions, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, Michigan Panthers) in the USFL division and four teams (Arlington Renegades, DC Defenders, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks) in the XFL division. Each team will play its divisional opponents home and away and will play the teams in the other division once.

For the full UFL schedule, check out the league’s website.

[UFL]