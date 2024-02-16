May 6, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; The Apple TV and MLS logos appear on a mic flag during a press conference after the game between the San Jose Earthquakes and the Los Angeles FC at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Soccer has seen significant viewership growth over the past year thanks to its partnership with Apple TV for its season pass. Heading into year 2 of the MLS Season Pass product, they have made some pretty significant changes to their broadcast team, starting with the host of MLS360.

MLS360 is a show that features live look-ins at matches around the league in an NFL RedZone-like fashion, showing every goal, penalty kick, and big save from every game.

The show was hosted by Liam McHugh in Year 1 of the Season Pass product, who also serves as a studio host for NHL on TNT. Instead, the role will now be reserved for Kevin Egan, who was recently relieved of his duties as WWE’s play-by-play man for Friday Night Smackdown (where he worked under the name “Kevin Patrick,” his first and middle names), according to a press release from MLS.

Egan also served as the play-by-play man for Monday Night Raw along with serving as a backstage interviewer during his time with WWE.

Alongside Egan will be the returning cast of MLS360 consisting of former players including Sacha Kljestan, Kaylyn Kyle, and Bradley Wright-Phillips.

In addition to their English MLS360 product, the product also offers a Spanish alternative of MLS 360, which will be hosted by Tony Cherchi again this season. Cherchi will be joined by former professional player Miguel Gallardo and Giovanni Savarese, a former player and MLS Cup finalist head coach.

As for McHugh, he will now be hosting pregame and postgame shows alongside Andrew Wiebe, who will be joined by Shep Messing, Sacha Kljestan, Kaylyn Kyle, and Bradley Wright-Phillips in their pre- and post-game analysis.

Some other notable voices that will be returning for coverage of MLS include former ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman and former LAFC play-by-play voice Max Bretos.

In addition to this, MLS released all 60 of their in-game play-by-play and analyst teams, which can all be found in the press release from the league.

