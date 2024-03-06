On Tuesday, Wondery announced a new podcast hosted by a pair of familiar names.

Alternate Routes is hosted by ex-ESPNers Trey Wingo and Kevin Frazier and is essentially a sports alternate history podcast.

Here’s more from Wondery’s release, and here’s a trailer.

Each week, former SportsCenter anchors Wingo and Frazier will start with a flashpoint moment in sports, and then enter the multiverse to explore some of the biggest “what if” moments in sports history, taking a deep dive into every alternate scenario that could’ve happened had the moment played out differently. Wingo and Frazier are re-uniting to scramble the puzzle pieces of the most memorable moments in sports. Listeners will hear them step out from the news desk to explore every alternate route set in motion by the slightest revision in the sports time continuum. In these hypothetical realities, new dynasties will rise and fall, unlikely heroes will emerge, and legacies will change forever.

The show will be released every Tuesday. The first two episodes are currently available to Wondery+ subscribers and ask “What If Drew Brees Didn’t Fail His Physical In Miami?” and “What If The NBA Didn’t Veto The Chris Paul Trade?”

Each episode’s description seems to indicate how deep the show will go. The Brees episode includes asking whether or not Tommy Tuberville eventually runs for the US Senate and the Paul episode muses about the future of the Kardashian empire.

The show was first announced last August by Wondery, though it was called Makin’ Waves at the time.

Wingo’s time at ESPN ended in September 2020, and he quickly pivoted into different roles. He began hosting various podcasts, including Half-Forgotten History in November 2020 and Upon Further Review with Mark Schlereth for Spotify in April 2022, called golf for PGA Tour Live and Peacock, and hosted NFL Draft coverage for Fox’s digital and social platforms in 2021. In an interview with the Awful Announcing podcast last October, Wingo said he was embracing the freedom provided in the podcasting space.

Alternate Routes is a co-production between Wondery and JJ Redick’s ThreeFourTwo Productions.

