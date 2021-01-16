Nearly two months after leaving ESPN, Trey Wingo has lined up his next broadcasting gig. As reported by Golfweek, the veteran host and anchor will call golf for PGA Tour Live. His first event will be the first two rounds of the Farmers Insurance Open from Torrey Pines on Jan. 28 and 29.

Interestingly, PGA Tour Live streams on ESPN+ so Wingo will sort of be back with his former employer.

As both the Golfweek report and ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer remind us, this won’t be the first time Wingo calls a golf broadcast. Though he is largely associated with the NFL due to hosting NFL Live and NFL Draft coverage, Wingo hosted ESPN’s telecasts of the U.S. Open and the Open Championship. Golf was also among the many sports topics he would discuss on ESPN Radio.

Congrats to @wingoz on his new role calling golf for @PGATOUR Live: https://t.co/yqy6VkoDCe Trey loves the game. He was part of ESPN coverage for many years at the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. He will be terrific. pic.twitter.com/yN75HdQvB0 — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) January 15, 2021

Wingo’s 23-year tenure at ESPN ended in November. News of his departure from the network broke three months earlier when the New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand reported that Wingo’s contract would not be renewed once it expired. Following the end of his ESPN Radio morning show with Mike Golic — due in part to Wingo wanting to leave the early-morning shift — there was no place else to go on the network’s TV or radio programming schedule. Executives apparently felt there was no alternative but to let Wingo go when his contract ended.

Reportedly, Wingo wanted to keep covering the NFL and hoped to land at NFL Network. If that happens, it will obviously be after the current 2020-21 season ends. In the meantime, he’s found another sports broadcasting role.

Wingo also recently launched a podcast, Half-Forgotten History, in which he interviews football stars and broadcasters about memorable games in their career with stories that perhaps hadn’t been previously revealed. Guests include Kurt Warner, Michael Vick, Emmitt Smith, Mark Schlereth, Aqib Talib, and Rich Eisen. Season 2 of the podcast is set to premiere next week (Jan. 21).

The intention is to release more podcasts and videos under the “Trey Wingo Presents” banner.