Jan 29, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Radio and television personality Trey Wingo is interviewed on radio row in preparation for Super Bowl XLVIII at the Sheraton Times Square. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

A face sports fans have recognized for decades will emerge again soon. As part of NBC’s plans to cover The 2023 Open Championship from Liverpool, Trey Wingo is set to join the fray.

Wingo, formerly of ESPN from 1997-2020, will lead coverage of Open Championship All Access on Peacock, according to an NBC Sports press release issued on Thursday. The “whip-around” coverage, according to the release, “will complement the traditional broadcast coverage, tapping into the main telecast, featured groups, and featured hole coverage” with interviews and a “range cam” as well.

The focus on Wingo and the All Access show read:

For the second straight men’s major championship, NBC Sports will present whip-around coverage from Royal Liverpool on Peacock with Open Championship All Access. Hosted by Trey Wingo and GOLF Channel analyst Billy Ray Brown, Open Championship All Access will complement the traditional broadcast coverage, tapping into the main telecast, featured groups and featured hole coverage, range cam, and will include interviews with select guests. Open Championship All Access will stream exclusively on Peacock from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET on Thursday-Friday.

This will be NBC’s second edition of the All Access show as they debuted it for its 2023 U.S. Open coverage. According to the release, it will air on Thursday and Friday only on Peacock from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., indicating it will be for just the first two rounds of the event.

This is not Wingo’s first foray into the golf world. He would typically be on golf broadcasts while he worked at the Worldwide Leader. In 2021, he called the action for PGA Tour Live for the 2021 Farmers Insurance Open.

