It wasn’t long ago that Netflix and Omaha Productions (Peyton Manning) were struggling to cast Quarterback Season 2 just ahead of the 2023 NFL season. So far in 2023, high-profile QBs like Daniel Jones and Jalen Hurts (twice) have said no to Manning and Netflix. It appears the most interesting players are shying away from the attention that comes with Quarterback.

Joe Burrow said the timing wasn’t right for him, but both Boomer Esiason and Peter King indicated Burrow might be featured in season two.

Well, we’re nearly 11 weeks into the NFL season and there have been zero recent rumblings in regards to a second season, and what quarterbacks may or may not be featured, beyond a report that Matthew Stafford would be featured in Season 2. Though, the Los Angeles Rams quarterback later told reporters, “To be honest with you, I’ve had discussions with those guys. I’m not sure there is going to be a season.”

While there has been some doubt about a second season of Quarterback, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reported Thursday that there will be a sequel to the popular Netflix show. NFL Films has been following Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for the past few months and he will be featured in the sequel.

Here’s more from Rogers, though he was understandably a bit mum on details:

Multiple sources within the organization have confirmed St. Brown is slated to be featured in the still-unannounced follow-up to the documentary series. The sources requested anonymity because details of the series have not been released.

This isn’t St. Brown’s first venture in media, as he was part of Bleacher Report’s NFL Draft show in 2022 and is also featured in the new NFL+ docuseries A Football Life Origins.

St. Brown is a compelling player for NFL Films to follow throughout the season. St. Brown, a former fourth-round draft pick in 2021 out of Southern Cal, has quickly risen to stardom in Detroit. After a rookie season in which he had 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdowns, St. Brown followed it up with a Pro Bowl season in 2022. He started 16 games for the Lions in his sophomore season after playing in 17 games as a rookie (nine starts), catching 106 passes for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns.

St. Brown has 65 receptions for 821 yards and four touchdowns in eight games so far in the 2023 season. In addition to his impressive stats, he also has an intriguing background. His father, John Brown, was a bodybuilder in the 1980s and a two-time amateur Mr. Universe. His brother, Equanimeous, is currently a wide receiver for the Chicago Bears.

It’ll be interesting to see where Netflix takes this. It’s unclear if this project is to replace Quarterback or in addition to future seasons of it. But St. Brown is quickly becoming a recognizable figure in the media space as just a third-year player. We’ll also have to see if Netflix or NFL Films for that matter, plan to follow around any other wide receivers for this sequel.

