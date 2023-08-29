Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL continues to beef up its subscription service, NFL+, and this week announced a new, five-episode docuseries entitled A Football Life Origins that will tell the stories of how NFL stars such as Micah Parsons and Davante Adams grew up and developed into the athletes we know today.

Each episode will feature interviews with the NFL star being profiled as well as others close to them. George Kittle, Aaron Jones, and Amon-Ra St. Brown will round out the initial slate. The series is billed as an NFL+ exclusive, but episodes will re-air on NFL Network on Friday nights at 9 ET.

The NFL has slowly added to the bundle it offers paid subscribers to NFL+, which initially began as simply a way to watch live preseason games as well as select regular-season broadcasts on mobile devices. Last season, the league added streaming access to NFL Network in the direct-to-consumer service’s standard plan as well as NFL RedZone in the premium tier.

With the announcement of the Origins series, the league’s media outfits add to its long-running A Football Life docuseries while adding additional goodies for NFL+ paid subscribers. Those paid subscribers also receive access to the full NFL Films library.

Perhaps most importantly, the NFL raised prices on the service in the run-up to preseason this year. The standard tier now costs $6.99 monthly, while the premium tier costs $14.99.

The first episode of A Football Life Origins featuring Parsons debuts Wednesday on NFL+. It will air on NFL Network on Friday, Sept. 22.

[NFL]