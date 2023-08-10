On Thursday, the NFL announced some surprising changes to the league’s NFL+ streaming service, including offering direct-to-consumer access to both NFL Network and NFL RedZone with subscriptions.

The monthly price of the standard NFL+ package has increased to $6.99, while the monthly price of the premium NFL+ package has increased to $14.99. Last year at launch, the standard package cost $4.99/month and the premium package cost $9.99/month. Annual pricing remains unchanged for both packages (for a limited time) at $39.99 and $79.99 for the standard and premium packages, respectively.

The content is mostly the same as last year. The standard subscription includes locally broadcast and primetime regular season and postseason games on mobile devices and tablets, along with game audio, the NFL Films content library, and out-of-market preseason games on all devices.

But the big addition for the standard plan is access to a live NFL Network feed, which wasn’t previously included. Having access is a nice perk, especially for those fans who cheer for a local team in-market, watch a lot of NFL Network, and want to cut down (or even eliminate) their cable, satellite, or streaming subscription.

The premium plan contains everything in the standard plan, and still offers the full, condensed, and all-22 films that were the major selling points of last year’s premium plan. However, not only does the premium plan add NFL Network, it also adds NFL RedZone. RedZone typically lives on an additional premium sports tier and costs several extra dollars monthly. Even through NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV, adding RedZone costs $40 annually.

While it’s somewhat surprising that the NFL is now offering its flagship network *and* RedZone without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, it was the next logical step after Sunday Ticket was made available to everyone through the YouTube TV deal.

[NFL+]