Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the second quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The Bengals led 24-7 at halftime. Baltimore Ravens At Cincinnati Bengals Nfl Week 18

Earlier this week Boomer Esiason thought Daniel Jones was being featured in the next season of Netflix’s Quarterback, now he thinks Joe Burrow is doing the show.

Peyton Manning recently confirmed a second season of Quarterback is in the works after Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota were featured in the first installment of the docuseries on Netflix. Manning serves as executive producer on the series through his Omaha Productions. While a second season of the show is being made, we don’t know which quarterbacks will be featured. So far, every quarterback who has been asked publicly about doing the series, has claimed they weren’t interested.

On Wednesday, WFAN’s morning show brought up New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones recently admitting he was asked to be featured on the Netflix show before deciding against it. Boomer Esiason countered that by claiming, “It sounds like Joe Burrow is doing the Quarterback show, by the way.”

The list of quarterbacks who claim they aren’t working with Netflix and Omaha Productions on the latest season of Quarterback is long. Interestingly, Joe Burrow is on that list.

“Maybe one year, this year, I’m not,” Burrow told reporters last month when asked about doing the docuseries. “I would like to do it maybe a couple years down the road, but I don’t think now is the right time.”

Esiason, however, seems to think otherwise, revealing that it “sounds like” the Bengals quarterback will be featured on the show. And if there is a media person who might have some intel on whether or not Burrow has extra cameras following him this season, Esiason is a good bet considering he’s a former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and will be inducted into their Ring of Honor next month.

Additionally, Esiason isn’t the first media member to hint at Burrow signing up for Quarterback. Last month, Peter King’s Football Morning in America column alleged Burrow was going to be on the Netflix show.

“I hold out hope for the next season to be even more inside—starting with the calf injury to 2023 series participant Joe Burrow,” King wrote. But after the news started getting picked up by aggregators, King removed the blurb from his column without addressing it.

Maybe King was right, maybe Esiason is right, maybe Burrow is doing Quarterback even though he previously said “I’m not.” Omaha Productions and Netflix were able to keep last season’s Quarterback cast under wraps, it’s not outlandish to assume they’re trying to do the same this year.

