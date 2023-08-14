Photo credit: CBS Sports Network

We still don’t know who will be on the second season of Netflix’s Quarterback, but Daniel Jones of the New York Giants claims it won’t be him.

Earlier this summer, Peyton Manning announced Quarterback will be getting a second season on Netflix, prompting speculation about which players will be featured. Manning serves as an executive producer on the series through his Omaha Productions. Season one featured Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota, but Omaha Productions was able to keep it under wraps because fans didn’t know the docuseries was happening. Now that season two has already been announced, quarterbacks keep getting asked if they’re going to be featured on the series.

Daniel Jones was the latest NFL quarterback to answer that question. WFAN’s Boomer Esiason speculated that Jones might be on the series considering his relationship with former Giants quarterback Eli Manning. Earlier this summer, Jones and Manning were spotted working with Westhampton’s High School football team on Long Island. With WFAN’s Boomer and Gio broadcasting from Giants training camp Monday morning, Esiason asked Jones if he was doing Quarterback.

“I’m not, I thought it was a great show,” Jones said to contradict Esiason’s speculation. “I really enjoyed watching it and seeing those three guys, their process and how they prepare, each one a little bit different. I thought it was a great show.”

“It was great, but it’s not for you?” Esiason asked.

“I’m not doing it,” Jones said with an awkward chuckle.

Esiason’s co-host Gregg Giannotti pressed Jones on the topic a little further, asking whether he was invited to be featured on the next installment of Netflix’s Quarterback.

“Yeah, I’ve been asked,” Jones said with a lot of hesitation. “Like I said, I think it was a great show, I think they – you know – did a great job with it.”

Jones very much sounded like he was prepped to be asked one question about the Netflix docuseries, but not two, and certainly not three.

Add Jones to the growing list of quarterbacks who said they are not doing the Peyton Manning-produced docuseries. Dak Prescott, Geno Smith, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford, Sam Howell, Trevor Lawrence, and Tua Tagovailoa, have all claimed they won’t be on season two of Quarterback.

The next question is does Omaha Productions want the featured quarterbacks to admit they’re going to be on the series? It’s plausible to assume they would prefer to keep the list of four featured quarterbacks a secret while the documentary is being taped.

[WFAN]