Peter King remains an extremely influential voice in the world of NFL media. So when he writes something, people pay attention. The flip side is that if he’s ever wrong about something, it’s going to get noticed.

In his latest Football Morning in America column, King includes a brief aside about Netflix’s show Quarterback, which has been a huge hit for the streamer and inspired a lot of talk about who would appear in the second season. A lot of notable NFL signal-callers have said in recent days that they opted out of appearing in the next installment. That includes Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who emphatically told reporters on Wednesday that he was not going to participate this year.

“Maybe one year, this year, I’m not,” Burrow said. “I would like to do it maybe a couple years down the road, but I don’t think now is the right time.”

It was pretty surprising then to see in King’s blurb that Burrow was, in fact, going to be on the Netflix show.

“I hold out hope for the next season to be even more inside—starting with the calf injury to 2023 series participant Joe Burrow,” wrote King in the initial version of his column.

Naturally, that bit of information began to trickle out via aggregators.

However, at some point between now and then, that bit about Burrow disappeared from King’s column, with only “I hold out hope for the next season to be even more inside” remaining.

As of yet, King hasn’t mentioned the inclusion and deletion of Burrow, so everyone was left to speculate. Did King remove Burrow from the article because he accidentally broke big news that he wasn’t supposed to? Or did he err in including Burrow in the first place?

I don’t think Burrow changed his mind about “Quarterback.” Looks like Peter King deleted it. Might have gotten some bad info. — Drew Garrison (@DrewGarrison) July 31, 2023

We’ll have to assume the former for now, if for no other reason than the fact that Burrow quite literally said he wouldn’t be on the show last week.

