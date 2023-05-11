As the company did last winter, NBC will be streaming all Olympics events on Peacock next summer.

Per a release from the company on Thursday, Peacock “will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, and will feature full-event replays” from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

NBC itself will also offer “at least nine hours” of daytime coverage each day, along with a three-hour primetime show.

Every day, NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track & field, and more. With Paris six hours ahead of the United States’ eastern time zone, the daytime takeover will feature that day’s most popular events live on NBC in the morning and afternoon. Paris 2024 will have more programming hours on the NBC broadcast network than any previous Olympics. Given the time difference and following live coverage all day, NBC will deliver an enhanced Olympics primetime show, providing three hours of edge-of-your-seat entertainment each night. The program will take the American audience up close and inside the Olympic day, weaving together the great competitions, moments, stories, and raw emotion for the massive primetime audience to share. Unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, new technology, and the world’s greatest athletes competing in and around the most iconic locations in Paris will provide an epic television and streaming experience. Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics, providing fans with the most-comprehensive Olympic destination in U.S. media history. In a Summer Games first, the service will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, and will feature full-event replays; all NBC programming; curated video clips; virtual channels; exclusive original programming; and more.

Live Summer Olympics events from Tokyo were streamed through NBC’s digital platforms with an authenticated login, while Peacock’s coverage was headlined by various studio shows and several live events. Last winter in Beijing, Peacock streamed all events live.

Since the last Summer Olympics nearly two years ago, NBC has shut down both NBCSN and the Olympic Channel, which both aired plenty of live content. Live Olympics coverage will also air on cable networks CNBC, E!, Golf Channel, and USA, but they’re not adequate replacements for a pair of sports-forward networks during two weeks of near-constant live events.

Ultimately, this is a sensible decision from NBC. It wouldn’t make sense to make some live events exclusive to cable subscribers, especially if the company wants to pump Peacock up as the streaming home of the Olympics.

[NBC Sports]