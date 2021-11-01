In July, we asked the question: “when will NBCSN shut down?” Based on dates listed in press releases for future event coverage, we decided that the most likely time was “around Christmas,” and it turns out that prediction was about a week early.

Per the Sports Business Journal, the lights will go dark on NBCSN on December 31st, with sports content shifting over to USA. The sports that will be on USA are, among others, the Premier League, NASCAR, a pair of IndyCar races, Atlantic 10 hoops, and various Olympic sports. Some (currently unnamed) sports will also be shifting to CNBC (which has aired some Premier League matches in recent years), E!, and Peacock (which is becoming a popular spot for NBC’s sports coverage).

December 31st is as good a time as any to shut the network down, for several reasons. First, it’s the end of the year, and a natural closing point. Second, there are zero Premier League matches on the calendar for that day, the one off day for the league across nine straight days, beginning with Boxing Day. Third, fans will be tuned in elsewhere anyway on the 31st – five college football bowl games are scheduled for that Friday, including the two College Football Playoff Semifinals on ESPN.

So, when you’re pouring champagne into your glasses on New Year’s Eve, make sure to spill a drop for NBCSN. It was a good run.

[Sports Business Journal]