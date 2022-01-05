After a somewhat confusing (to put it mildly) slate of Summer Olympics coverage, NBC is simplifying their Winter Olympics coverage on Peacock.

Per a release from NBC, all Winter Olympics coverage will be streamed live on Peacock, and full event replays also available on demand. Of note: much of the Peacock coverage is only available for premium, rather than free, subscribers.

Peacock will present live streaming coverage of every event of the Winter Olympics —inclusive of all events airing on broadcast and cable television—providing fans with a comprehensive Olympics destination for all live action and catch-up on-demand viewing. In addition to live competition streams across all 15 sports, premium tier customers will also enjoy the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, NBC’s nightly primetime show, full replays of all competition available immediately upon conclusion , exclusive daily studio programming, medal ceremonies, extensive highlight clips, and more.

This line from the release really sums it up the best.

Peacock will stream everything.

Over the summer, some events were only available with an authenticated login on the NBC Sports app, and some replays were not available right away. Those issues appear to have been corrected for next month’s Winter Games.

More than anything, this will make everyone’s Olympics viewing habits (if you have any) much more simple. Just turn on Peacock when the event you want to watch is on, and you’ll be able to stream it.

A small part of me will miss the inherent chaos of tuning in to USA or NBCSN (RIP) in the middle of the day and watching whatever random event is on (biathlon! Luge! Skeleton!). But now, at least you can watch the events you want without jumping through several hoops. Hopefully, the experience is as streamlined and as simple as it seems it will be.

[Peacock]