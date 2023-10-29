May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers logo on the video board during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are the latest NBA team to launch a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming product, in partnership with Spectrum SportsNet.

The Lakers announced that Spectrum SportsNet+ will be available beginning on Friday, October 27 to fans in the Lakers regional footprint. It includes all non-nationally televised Lakers games (starting with Sunday’s game with the Sacramento Kings) along with shoulder coverage and other original programming.

Spectrum SportsNet+ will cost $19.99 per month or $179.99 for the full season.

“With the start of the NBA regular season, the launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ will allow even more fans to enjoy live Lakers games and in-depth, unique coverage of their favorite team, with or without a pay TV subscription,” said Dan Finnerty, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Spectrum Sports. “By offering a variety of packages, we’re giving fans more choice and flexibility and taking another step towards evolving the Regional Sports Network model in this new era of sports viewing.” “This new service gives Lakers fans another way to watch their favorite team in action on the court,” said Tim Harris, President of Business Operations, Los Angeles Lakers. “The launch of Spectrum SportsNet+ brings the premium, in-depth coverage, analysis and behind-the-scenes content to more fans across the region, allowing us to reach more people every day and grow the next generation of Lakers fans.”

Many other NBA teams have launched DTC products over the last year. The 15 teams under the Bally Sports umbrella can be watched in-market on Bally Sports+. The LA Clippers, a Bally Sports team, launched their own product called ClipperVision which includes a subscription to Bally Sports+. The Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns launched their own products, Jazz+ and Suns Live, this year, while New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets games are available on MSG+ and the YES Network’s DTC service. Washington Wizards games can be watched on the newly rebranded Monumental Sports Network’s DTC service. Canadian fans can watch the Raptors with subscriptions to TSN’s DTC service and Sportsnet+.

As far as I can tell, the only NBA teams without DTC services as the Nuggets, Rockets, Trail Blazers, and the five teams airing on NBC Sports regional sports networks (76ers, Bulls, Celtics, Kings, Warriors). That’s pretty wide acceptance for DTC across the league and shows the emphasis the league is placing on not relying so much on the cable bundle going forward.

[Lakers]