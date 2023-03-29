After months of discussion, The Yankee Entertainment and Sports Network (YES) has finally officially unveiled their over-the-top direct-to-consumer offering. The network revealed that product Wednesday, which is available through their existing YES app. That app will still take standard authentication through cable, satellite, or virtual multichannel video providers (MVPDs), but all of its programming, including live games (with games from the New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty and more), will now also be available with a OTT purchase, with that costing $25 a month or $240 for a year. Here’s more from a YES release:

The YES Network today is launching a direct-to-consumer subscription product providing fans in YES’ regional coverage territory an option to purchase a direct subscription to YES and its award-winning programming, including all New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty games appearing on YES. Customers can purchase this new product through the YES App, which will be the exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming home of the Yankees, Nets and Liberty in YES’ regional coverage territory. …“We are pleased to introduce a direct subscription option,” said Jon D. Litner, CEO of the YES Network. “For more than 20 years, YES has provided fans with a best-in-class sports viewing experience. Fans continue to tune in to and engage with YES in record numbers for the most in-depth and most innovative coverage of our teams and our other award-winning programming. With this new direct-to-consumer offering, we are broadening our reach by making YES available to more fans in our regional footprint than ever before.”

This comes after a lot of talk about YES maybe doing this. And YES is far from the first RSN to offer an OTT option. In the U.S. in particular, Bally Sports has done that with their formerly-Fox RSNs (albeit with ongoing bankruptcy issues there, and with some difficulties around MLB streaming rights). And NESN has also done this (for $30 a month). And in Canada, both Sportsnet and TSN have offered full OTT options for quite a while now. And it’s also notable that the Yankees in particular will have a bunch of games not on YES, but rather on Prime Video. But it’s still notable to see YES fully launch this, and to see them unveil their pricing for it.