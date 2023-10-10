Heading into the start of the 2023-24 NHL and NBA seasons, another regional sports network (RSN) has launched a direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service.

This time, it’s the Monumental Sports Network, the recently rebranded home of the Washington Capitals, Mystics, Wizards, and the Capital City Go-Go of the G-League.

Per a Tuesday release from Monumental, the new in-market DTC service (which doesn’t seem to have a clever name) will cost $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year, with no per-game option available. Local cable and satellite subscribers who receive Monumental on their packages can access Monumental’s digital offerings with an authenticated login.

This pricing is most comparable to Bally Sports+, which also costs $19.99 per month, but $189.99 annually and doesn’t sell single games.

Per the Sports Business Journal, Monumental President of Media and New Enterprises Zach Leonsis says a single-game option could be offered in the future.

“We’ve thought about that, but we’re not launching anything on a per game basis,” Leonsis said. “It’s something we could consider in the future, but we really like to focus on the idea of more of a membership.”

Annual subscribers will receive more benefits than monthly subscribers. While both will have access to a 24/7 live stream of the RSN and live games from the Capitals, Mystics, Wizards, and Go-Go, annual subscribers can also stream the broadcasts on multiple devices at the same time, receive a 20% discount on merchandise, and receive discounts and pre-sale access on tickets.

Bobbleheads of Alex Ovechkin, Elena Delle Donne, and Kyle Kuzma will also be given to the first 10,000 subscribers.

Because Monumental owns the media rights for multiple teams, its DTC offering was always going to be different than the single-team offerings launched this year by the LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz, and Vegas Golden Knights. Those offerings are all cheaper on both monthly and annual plans, but also only offer access to one team’s games. Monumental offers live games from four teams, two of which are in the “big four” category. It’s similar to the Bally Sportts+ plans offered by the Diamond Sports Group in that you’re buying access to a network rather than a team. It’s also similar to pricier plans offered by MSG and NESN, offering access to an entire network and the full slate of teams whose games air on that network.

This won’t be the last DTC service an RSN or team launches, and we’ve started to see where the line for pricing and features is being set. Will any new services that launch after Monumental end up breaking out of that mold?

