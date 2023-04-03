When Jason Benetti signed with Fox last summer, it was reported at the time that he’d finish Peacock’s 2022 MLB schedule and wouldn’t return to the role in 2023. The Peacock schedule of games this season doesn’t begin until later this month, but it appears Peacock has their replacement for Benetti lined up.

Per the New York Post, Brendan Burke will be taking over for Benetti in 2023. The analyst position is still expected to vary based on the game.

Burke is primarily known for his hockey work (he’s the primary play by play voice of the New York Islanders, and also calls games nationally for TNT), but does have experience calling baseball. Last year, he filled in for John Sterling on Yankees radio broadcasts and has emerged as a long-term replacement.

Notably, Burke is expected to miss the first four weeks of the Peacock schedule due to NHL playoff commitments. Chris Vosters of the Chicago Blackhawks (another hockey broadcaster!) is rumored to be calling those games for Peacock.

The Post also reports that Burke wasn’t NBC’s first choice for the Peacock package. Kevin Brown, the Baltimore Orioles play by play broadcaster who also does plenty of work for ESPN, was in “significant talks” to call the schedule, but NBC pivoted to Burke when those talks broke down.

