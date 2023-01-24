NBC has yet to reveal its schedule of MLB games on Peacock for the 2023 season. However, Peacock’s package of exclusive games last season all started at either 11:30 AM et or noon ET on Sunday, and a huge chunk of Sunday games in 2023 have had their start times moved ahead on MLB.com.

Here’s the list of games moved (so far, at least).

4/23 Rockies at Phillies – Noon

4/30 Cubs at Marlins – Noon

5/7 Orioles at Braves – 11:30 am

5/21 Yankees at Reds – 11:30 am

5/28 Dodgers at Rays – 11:30 am

6/4 Cardinals at Pirates – 11:30 am

6/11 Diamondbacks at Tigers – 11:30 am

7/2 Twins at Orioles – Noon

7/9 Rangers at Nationals – Noon

7/16 Giants at Pirates – Noon

7/23 Padres at Tigers – Noon

7/30 Angels at Blue Jays – Noon

8/13 Tigers at Red Sox – Noon

8/27 Angels at Mets – Noon

Of the Sundays without a game listed, two are high-drawing holidays for MLB teams (Mother’s Day on May 14th and Father’s Day on June 18th), and one features the Cubs-Cardinals game in London. Last year’s 18-game Peacock package started in May and ran through Labor Day.

Jason Benetti of NBC Sports Chicago called the package of Peacock games last season. However, while remaining with NBC Sports Chicago, Benetti left ESPN for Fox Sports over the summer, and it was reported at the time he wouldn’t return to Peacock’s coverage in 2023. His replacement as Peacock’s play by play broadcaster hasn’t been announced or reported.