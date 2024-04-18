INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 10: Big Ten Network announcer Gus Johnson calls the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Indiana Hoosiers during the first round of the 2011 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament at Conseco Fieldhouse on March 10, 2011 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Gus Johnson is back on the NBA beat.

As expected, the versatile play-by-play announcer is calling NBA Playoffs action again this year. Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday that Johnson will call Game 2 of the Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks series Tuesday night on NBA TV. He’ll work with analyst Jim Jackson and court reporter Dennis Scott.

Scott greeted the news on X/Twitter with a “Let’s Go!” message.

https://twitter.com/Dennis3DScott/status/1780987213452292126

Johnson is beloved by many fans in other sports for his enthusiastic, sometimes over-the-top style (although some fans are not so enamored with him for that exact reason.) Although Johnson is far better known for his work on NCAA football and basketball games, he’s done a handful of NBA playoff games in the past few years.

It’s a shrewd move for NBA TV to bring Johnson aboard because few things drive home the “this is a big game” point more than having Johnson behind the mic.

Johnson recently told Seattle sports talk radio Brock and Salk show (featuring fellow Fox college football announcer Brock Huard) that his dream job would be to land the play-by-play role for a new Seattle SuperSonics team.

Johnson’s return to the NBA playoffs adds another layer of excitement to the broadcast. While fans know him best for college sports, his experience and energy will undoubtedly elevate the viewing experience for NBA TV viewers.

[Warner Brothers Discovery]