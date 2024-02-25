Gus Johnson on Fox.

There is no better marriage in sports broadcasting than Gus Johnson and college basketball. Gus has cemented himself as the top college voice at Fox Sports, anchoring their college football coverage alongside Joel Klatt while getting to call college basketball and other sports from time to time. Perhaps in another timeline, Johnson would be the one to take over the mantle from Jim Nantz as the lead voice for March Madness – which produced some of the most iconic calls that we’ve ever heard – but alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

Johnson’s move to Fox has kept him away from March Madness for years, but at least we still get glimpses of the excitement that everybody loves. That was the case last night as Johnson was on the call for the showdown between UConn and Villanova for Fox. And in case you’re wondering whether Gus still brings the energy for regular season basketball games even though he isn’t broadcasting the tournament anymore, the answer is unequivocally yes.

This video was captured and shared on Twitter of Johnson calling UConn star Tristen Newton securing his fourth triple double of the season and the announcer is standing at the broadcast table, pumping his fists and pointing towards in excitement.

Gus calling the triple double. Amazing. No one matches his energy. The GOAT pic.twitter.com/1rY7HVlLyJ — Jared Kotler (@JaredKotler) February 25, 2024

There’s truly only one Gus Johnson. And as this video shows – the energy, excitement, and love for college basketball certainly isn’t a performance act. It’s the real thing.

[Jared Kotler]