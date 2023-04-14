The popular Gus Johnson will once again join up with the NBA on TNT coverage of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

According to releases from WBD Sports, the signature basketball voice will join playoff coverage for two games as currently scheduled. Johnson’s first game of the playoffs will be on Sunday, April 16, when he, Greg Anthony, and sideline reporter Nabil Karim call the action on TNT between the Denver Nuggets and either the Minnesota Timberwolves or Oklahoma City Thunder.

Then Johnson will head to NBA TV for one more additional, as we know for now. WBD Sports revealed that Johnson will be on the call for Game 2 between the Milwaukee Bucks and either the Chicago Bulls or Miami Heat.

Johnson rejoins the playoffs telecasts after appearing on three playoff broadcasts in 2022. He called Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round series between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets. Gus also called two games on NBA TV – Game 4 of the First Round series between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat as well as Game 6 of the First Round series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors.

Gus Johnson has a significant audience and, for the second straight year, WBD does the right thing by having him call a few games. Whether we see him in additional games in the first round is yet to be seen, but considering he called a clincher last year between the 76ers and Raptors, you probably haven’t heard the last of him.

[WBD Sports]