Dan Orlovsky on ESPN’s “NFL Live.” // Photo Credit: ESPN

As much flak as Dan Orlovsky gets about his food opinions and bizarre antics—including, but not limited to, sniffing Molly Qerim’s shoe live on First Take—the ESPN analyst and journeyman quarterback’s opinions are valued in NFL circles.

Last offseason, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Orlovsky was a potential candidate for two significant coaching positions in the NFL, with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts. However, he ultimately returned to Bristol instead of pursuing either opportunity. His colleague, Robert Griffin III, recommended him for the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator position. Still, the job eventually went to Joe Brady, who served as the team’s quarterbacks coach and coordinated offenses for both the Panthers and LSU.

Orlovsky has expressed his desire for a top NFL analyst job, but could the possibility of a top NFL coaching job delay those broadcasting aspirations?

During Thursday’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, 40-year-old Dan Orlovsky was asked about rumors spread by “some people on the internet.” These rumors suggested that Orlovsky’s comments about teams possibly moving on from their current offensive coordinators were a signal that he was interested in those jobs. Despite Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announcing that the team would look outside the organization for a permanent replacement for Matt Canada, Orlovsky did not mention the Steelers.

“I am not marketing myself for any OC job,” said Orlovsky. “If I ever got a call for it and did get a call for it, I’d obviously take the interview.”

"If I ever got a call for an OC job I would obviously take the interview" ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/bVxk4Z0xgX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 18, 2024

That’s when McAfee teased Orlovsky for “not marketing himself” despite his apparent connections to the Philadelphia area. However, this is the same Orlovsky who recently charted offensive plays for the Eagles on NFL Live and labeled Nick Sirianni’s offense “atrocious.”

Despite his recent coaching flirtations, Orlovsky’s passion for broadcasting and his established role at ESPN suggest he might prioritize pursuing his dream analyst job. However, a truly enticing coaching opportunity could still sway him, especially if it aligns with his desire to impact the game more directly.

[The Pat McAfee Show]