Hours after their upset loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, the Buffalo Bills made the surprising decision to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

So naturally, Robert Griffin III’s reaction wasn’t to dissect how the move might affect quarterback Josh Allen or what it means for the Bills’ Super Bowl chances, but rather to pitch his ESPN colleague, Dan Orlovsky, for Buffalo’s new coaching vacancy.

“Hire @danorlovsky7 in the off-season @BuffaloBills,” Griffin posted to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). “He believes he can fix your offense and your QB’s turnover issues. Why not give it a shot?”

While Orlovsky has received plenty of praise for his work as at ESPN — and in particular, his film breakdowns — there’s obviously a big gap between being an on-screen analyst and being an NFL offensive coordinator, even for a former quarterback. That’s not to say such a move would be unprecedented; just last year, the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday off the ESPN set to be their interim head coach and Orlovsky even quasi-pitched himself to serve on the former NFL center’s staff.

One year later, however, Orlovsky’s tune seems to have changed. Asked about potentially joining the Bills’ staff during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the 12-year NFL quarterback downplayed his interest in any coaching position.

“It’s certainly something that’s on my mind. My kids are too young,” Orlovsky. “You guys know what that job is like. But I love what I do now.”

While the thought of Orlovsky joining an NFL staff in the near future isn’t the craziest idea — and might even be inevitable at this point — it’s interesting to see Griffin continue to use his platform to lobby teams. Earlier this year, the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner made headlines when he publicly pitched himself to the New York Jets following Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles injury.

