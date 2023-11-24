CREDIT: ESPN

Once again, the First Take crew is bewildered by Dan Orlovsky.

Orlovsky, generally the target of Stephen A. Smith’s scorn for his thriftiness, opinions, and anything else Smith can think of on a given day, was under fire by Smith and the other panelists on Friday for his Thanksgiving meal of choice.

“I didn’t eat a lot of turkey. I didn’t eat a lot of Thanksgiving food, to be honest with you,” Orlovsky said when they asked how his holiday went.

You could see the panelists bracing for what was coming next, and Orlovsky continued, “I went with macaroni and cheese and Caesar salad.” Both Smith and Ryan Clark were astonished by this.

Of course Dan Orlovsky didn't have a normal Thanksgiving meal. Ryan Clark's face says it all. pic.twitter.com/HUtVMfTPwb — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 24, 2023

Orlovsky’s pickiness has been a topic of discussion for quite some time, now. In April, he appeared on The Dan LeBatard Show and discussed his fondness for plain grilled chicken breast, maybe with some ketchup when he’s feeling fancy. He also revealed his nachos recipe: plain grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, and tortilla chips.

"I routinely eat just plain grilled chicken…I'll just cube that up and eat it…an occasional dip in the ketchup…I don't like jalapeños. Sour cream is gross…" We shame @danorlovsky7 for his controversial food takes on the program today…. ? https://t.co/gOU4MUKrQh pic.twitter.com/Xc6Ix8DMG4 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) April 17, 2023

Orlovsky also enjoys tacos, as he revealed earlier this year with a post on X. He likes them with ground beef on soft flour tortillas with a bit of rice and… cucumbers

Hear me out Cucumbers in tacos Kinda a game changer pic.twitter.com/DmM3EXhCcu — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 21, 2023

To Orlovsky’s credit, he’s a good sport and eats what he likes without being concerned about the reactions. Also to his credit, macaroni and cheese is a Thanksgiving food, so it’s not like his holiday was a total loss.

[Awful Announcing] [LeBatard Show] [Dan Orlovsky]