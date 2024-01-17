Photo Credit: ESPN

The Philadelphia Eagles were everyone’s favorite punch line after Monday’s 32-9 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

NFL analysts and fans alike trashed the team’s performance, but ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky analyzed the Eagles’ loss in brutal detail Tuesday night on NFL Live. His conclusion: They had an “atrocious” offensive game plan.

“A terrible plan for pressure,” Orlovsky said, pointing out plays on the screen. “This game was going to come down to Philadelphia offensively, who has been awful dealing with the blitz, will you have a plan to execute against a team that (blitzes) incredibly well in Tampa Bay.”

As it turned out, Philadelphia did not have an answer for the Bucs’ pressure, as rushers hurried Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts the entire game. Orlovsky certainly isn’t the only one who knew that element would be a key to the game but he broke down why Philadelphia failed. He had plenty to say, but nothing nice.

‘They have a plan for it – it’s just the plan is terrible,” he said of the Eagles’ plan to deal with pressure.

“It was an awful play in this situation. … awful situation plan-wise for the Philadelphia Eagles,” he noted of one play.

Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback, saved his most venomous blow for an Eagles play on 3rd and 7 late in the game. Philadelphia sent three receivers on hook routes. While Hurts was being heavily pressured, the Eagles receivers were running with their backs toward the QB.

“This is an atrocious play call in this situation,” Orlovsky said. “Every defensive back sits and waits. Why? Because in this situation they know the blitzers are going to force the ball out of the hands of the quarterback.”

A complete offensive no show pic.twitter.com/tFsxvDGuQS — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 16, 2024

“That’s been the story for this offense realistically for 10 weeks, poor plan, and no desire to hurt the defense when they try to dictate to you,” Orlovsky said. “That’s one of the reasons why this football team, at least offensively, completely fell apart.”

[Dan Orlovsky; Photo Credit: ESPN]