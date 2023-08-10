ESPN’s new betting analyst for College GameDay each Saturday isn’t an unfamiliar face.

Per a release from ESPN Thursday, “Stanford Steve” Coughlin (best known for his regular appearances on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt) will be joining GameDay on-site each week as the show’s betting analyst. Coughlin also serves as an analyst on ESPN’s Daily Wager.

“Anyone who has met Stanford Steve knows how passionate he is about college football. Adding him to College GameDay will be a great fit as we tap into both his knowledge of the sport and his betting expertise every week to serve all of our loyal fans,” said Lee Fitting, ESPN senior vice president, production. “Thinking back, getting up early and watching College GameDay during my playing days at Stanford was part of the routine,” said Coughlin, who played tight end for the Cardinals from 1996-2000. “I’m jacked up to be part of this crew. Charlotte, let’s bring it Week 1!”

ESPN’s release notes that Coughlin will also appear each Friday on College Football Live from the GameDay host site.

The betting analyst role was previously filled by Chris Fallica, who left ESPN for Fox at the start of the year.

This year’s College GameDay cast loses several names from last year following the departures of Fallica, David Pollack, and Gene Wojciechowski, but Coughlin is the only new addition. Rece Davis returns as host and is joined by analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee. Pete Thamel will once again serve as GameDay‘s college football insider, with Jen Lada and Jess Sims serving as reporters.

The College GameDay season begins with a two-hour preview show on August 26, and the first road show of the season takes place on September 2 from Charlotte, which is hosting the North Carolina vs South Carolina game.

[ESPN]