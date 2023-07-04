Gene Wojciechowski at the ESPN College GameDay stage outside of Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The flagship ESPN college football pregame show returned for the tenth time to Knoxville as the No. 12 Vols hosted the No. 22 Gators. Kns Espn College Gameday

Another decorated journalist is moving on from Bristol with Gene Wojciechowski announcing his departure after 25 years at ESPN.

June 30 was my last day at ESPN. I'm indebted to every editor, producer, director, crew member, researcher, and colleague during that 25 1/2-year run. Grateful to all those who let us parachute into their lives and trust us with their stories. No Plan B yet. For now, just thanks. — Gene Wojciechowski (@genowoj) July 3, 2023

Following his award-winning work at the Dallas Morning News, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, and Denver Post, Wojciechowski joined ESPN The Magazine as a senior writer in 1998, maintaining that role until his promotion to senior national sports columnist in 2005. He also contributed as an on-air reporter, making frequent appearances on SC Featured and College GameDay.

A graduate of the University of Tennessee, Wojciechowski has authored books such as About 80 Percent Luck, The Last Great Game: Duke vs. Kentucky and the 2.1 Seconds That Changed Basketball and Cubs Nation: 162 Games, 162 Stories, 1 Addiction. He’s also penned biographies with subjects including Reggie Miller, Bill Walton, and Jerome Bettis.

Wojciechowski joins Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Max Kellerman, Suzy Kolber, Todd McShay, David Pollack, and Neil Everett among other castoffs affected by ESPN’s recent downsizing, with Friday representing one of the most sobering days in the company’s 44-year history.

It’s an ominous sign of where the industry might be headed, with talents and personalities more expendable than ever, casualties of a volatile television landscape trending toward viral clickbait. Where that leaves ESPN is anyone’s guess, though it’s getting harder to ignore the storm clouds hovering overhead, casting a bleak shadow on the future of legacy media.

[Gene Wojciechowski]