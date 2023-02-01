On Wednesday, Fox Sports officially announced the hiring of Chris “The Bear” Fallica, whose departure from ESPN was first reported by Awful Announcing in December.

Fox’s release notes that Fallica will join Big Noon Kickoff, the network’s college football pregame show, and will also contribute to coverage of horse racing, college basketball, and soccer. Fallica will also create content for FoxSports.com

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the FOX Sports team and to bring my unique spin to BIG NOON KICKOFF,” said Fallica. “While college football is my passion, I am ecstatic to contribute to FOX Sports’ soccer and horse racing coverage – two sports that have encompassed some of the most rewarding experiences of my career and are near and dear to my heart.”

Sports betting will be a primary focus for Fallica in his new role, much as it was at ESPN.

When it comes to horse racing, college basketball, and soccer, Fox has several marquee events on the calendar to keep Fallica busy before college football season begins. In March, the network’s college basketball coverage peaks with the Big East tournament. In June, Fox will air the Belmont Stakes for the first time. In July and August, Fox will air the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup from Australia and New Zealand.

[Fox Sports]