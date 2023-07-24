Lee Corso waves while wearing a Brutus Buckeye head as, from left, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Archie Griffin, and Kirk Herbstreit applaud his pick during ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast from the campus of Ohio State prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans in Columbus on Nov. 21, 2015. (Adam Cairns / The Columbus Dispatch) Osu15msu Ac 07

ESPN’s College GameDay will begin the 2023 season in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The host site was announced on Monday by ESPN. Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium hosts the Duke’s Mayo Classic between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

WE'RE COMING TO THE QUEEN CITY! ? See you Week 1 in Charlotte for a battle of the Carolinas ?@UNCFootball | @GamecockFB pic.twitter.com/OJ7J7SOM6b — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) July 24, 2023

This is the fourth time Charlotte has hosted GameDay. In December 2017 and 2020, GameDay went to Charlotte for the ACC Championship. In 2021, GameDay visited Charlotte in Week 1 for Georgia’s win over Clemson in the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

Glancing over the schedule, Charlotte was probably the favorite, given that the game is airing in primetime on ABC. ESPN often leans towards neutral or unique site games in Week 1, and North Carolina-South Carolina in Charlotte fits the bill.

It’s currently unknown whether or not ESPN will take GameDay on the road for Week 0 or on the Thursday of Week 1, as the company did last season. In Week 0, ESPN is airing the MEAC-SWAC Challenge between South Carolina State and Jackson State in primetime on ABC, which would probably be the best option. On Thursday, the schedule is pretty light, with Florida-Utah airing in primetime on ESPN standing out from the pack.

This season, College GameDay will look a lot different on ESPN. Analyst David Pollack was among June’s layoffs, and reporter Gene Wojciechowski also left the company at the end of June. Pat McAfee will return to the set following his full-time hire by ESPN earlier this year.