The logo for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. (Allegiant Stadium.)

More than three months out from Super Bowl LVIII, CBS is “virtually sold out” of ads for the game.

Variety reported the news, noting that the network did not “seek a whopping price increase” from Fox a year ago. CBS is reportedly charging “between $6.5 million to $7 million” for 30-second long ad spots.

Back in July, Variety reported that Super Bowl LVIII ads were moving fast, estimating that CBS had sold 70% of its inventory.

The pattern is similar to what we’ve seen in previous years. A year ago, Fox was “about 95% sold” in September after opening up ad sales the prior year, but wasn’t sold out until early February. In 2021, ads for the game on NBC were just about sold out in September but didn’t get over the line until February.

This fall, here we are again. Ad sales are going great! But they’re not completely sold out quite yet.

In addition to the standard broadcast on CBS, an alternate broadcast of Super Bowl LVIII will air on Nickelodeon. Back in August, Paramount said that advertisers (who, by the way, had already bought 90% of available slots at that time) who bought slots would be buying them for both networks and could air a different spot on Nickelodeon if they wanted. Beer and gambling ads, of course, like won’t air on Nickelodeon, perhaps making some Nickelodeon-exclusive slots available for advertisers.

