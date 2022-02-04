To the shock of absolutely no one, NBC has sold out of its supply of in-game Super Bowl ads. The company announced the news on Thursday, also touting that several 30 second spots sold for $7 million.

Last year, ads for Super Bowl LV cost $5.5 million. Two years earlier, in the pre-pandemic times, Fox sold out of ads at a price point ranging between $5 million and $5.6 million.

NBC has pushed the cost of ads higher this year. Over the summer, it was reported they were seeking $6 million for a 30 second spot. Months later, as inventory began to dwindle, the cost for some spots increased to $6.5 million. Now, the ad inventory is all sold at a much higher price point than a year ago (which were “virtually sold out” a week and a half before the game).

So, that’s all well and good for NBC. Hopefully the ads don’t suck this year.

