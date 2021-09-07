Fox is a little past halfway through its gap of airing Super Bowls (the network aired Super Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020, and will air Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023), but the network is reportedly already looking forward to its capper to the 2022 NFL season.

Per the Sports Business Journal, Fox will open up ad sales for Super Bowl LVII next week. NBC, which will air Super Bowl LVI in February, is reportedly asking for $6 million per spot, and had roughly 85% of the game’s slots sold in June.

Fox will reportedly be exceeding that $6 million mark, which will mark a new record-high for Super Bowl ad pricing. Seth Winter, Fox’s EVP of Sports Sales, told SBJ that the network’s price could tick up to $6.5 million.

So, possible NFL sponsors: if you want in on the Super Bowl in a year and a half, you might want to get in early. A whole lot can change in a year, and I’m curious how many companies will jump in this early as opposed to waiting a little longer and possibly paying a little more.

[Sports Business Journal]