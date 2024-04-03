The last few months have seen quite a number of notable additions for Yahoo Sports. The latest is of Matt Ufford, known for work at ESPN, SB Nation, Uproxx, and more. He announced Tuesday that he’s starting at Yahoo as their new head of video and audio production:

Ufford is well-known to many sports blogging veterans as “Captain Caveman” on the initial Kissing Suzy Kolber site. He’s also held significant recent management roles with ESPN, SB Nation, Uproxx, and more. And it’s certainly interesting to see him joining a Yahoo Sports group seeming to ante up with a lot of notable recent hires.

And that’s far from all of what Yahoo is doing. As Barrett Sports Media noted Tuesday, they’re set for significant on-site NCAA Tournament coverage on both the men’s and women’s sides:

Yahoo Sports will also be on-site from the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball Final Four providing coverage in the final stages of March Madness. The company signed former NCAA champion and NBA guard Danny Green, three-time NCAA Final Four participant Ros Gold-Onwude and three-time NCAA Tournament participant Isis Young to their roster of college basketball analysts. Prior to the football season, Yahoo Sports also signed Jason Fitz to host NFL and college football coverage.

We’ll see what else is ahead for Yahoo, and what Ufford specifically brings to them. But they’re definitely making some waves, and this hire adds to that.

[Barrett Sports Media; image from Secret Base on YouTube]